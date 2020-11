WhatsApp to allow users send messages that self-destruct after seven days

WhatsApp will now let users send disappearing messages that self-destruct after a week.

The new feature will automatically delete texts sent to contacts or groups, meaning you could be saved from future embarrassment.

It works a bit like Snapchat messaging, but the messages will disappear seven days after being sent instead of instantly. Messages sent before enabling the feature will not be affected.

