Now that we’re on a near-total shutdown due to COVID-19, parks, museums and historical attractions are having to endure a difficult period.

To combat this, some of the world’s biggest attractions including Machu Picchu and the British Natural History Museum are going digital in a bid to keep people engaged – but you don’t have to look too far from home to find a museum doing exactly that in the South East.

Wexford’s Irish National Heritage Park, which opened in 1987, has launched a series of entertaining and educational videos on the pre-historic world of our island.

“The concept is to bring the Park to the people”, says Wexford’s Irish National Heritage park & media manager Chris Hayes.

“We decided about two years ago that we needed to improve our online presence as our digital marketing was practically non-existent. We put together a media team and have concentrated on creating fun and informative video content to share on our YouTube channel and across Facebook, Instagram etc. We redesigned our website and our online traffic has increased steadily and we enjoy positive feedback on our video content.

“We hatched the idea of ‘HPD20’ and Heritage Park Digital was born. We asked our tour guide, Jack Matthews, to write nine episodes for an educational series that we could put out on our media channels – it just took off from there”.

Check out the videos below. We think they’re gas!