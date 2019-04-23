Waterford-native, Glen Mulcahy, is set to lead the fifth annual Mojofest in Galway this June.

The festival will return to the Bailey Allen Hall in NUI Galway from June 6th-8th this year.

The event originated in 2015 as RTÉ Mojocon while Mulcahy was Head of Innovation with the national broadcaster. This will be the third year it has been held in Galway.

Mojofest is a 3-day festival which explores and celebrates the use of smartphones for photography, film-making, audio production, livestreaming, marketing, social media content creation and journalism.

The event includes keynotes, plenary sessions with international speakers, hands-on workshops/activities and an expo by some of the leading app developers and accessory manufacturers who make professional smartphone content creation possible.

Last year acclaimed Hollywood director Steven Soderberg launched “Unsane” a feature film which was shot entirely on an iPhone and released in cinemas worldwide.

While that project attracted a lot of media attention there has been a growing trend towards companies, brands, media organisations and NGO’s leveraging smartphones to create content which is perfectly suited for digital channels and effective for engaging and building an audience.

Mojofest has been at the cutting edge of that movement and has hosted past speakers from media organisations like CNN, BBC, Aljazeera, The Guardian, Sky News, and brands like GAA, DJI, Insta360, Sennheiser, The Futurists Agency and many more.

The conference is aimed at journalists, PR staff, social media managers, CSR teams, marketing executives, indie filmmakers, media/journalism students, mobile photography enthusiasts, media executives, SME Business owners and any member of the public with an interest.

50 Speakers are coming from around the globe and the lineup to be announced shortly has some high profile names in the mobile content, influencer marketing and media communities.

