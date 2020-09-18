US academic uncovers Chinese database used to conduct ‘influence operations’ against prominent people

In what sounds like the plot of a big-budget spy movie, a US academic has uncovered a database used by a Chinese company known to work with intelligence, military, and security agencies.

The database contains information that could be used to conduct influence operations against prominent and influential people outside China.

It contains information on influential individuals and institutions across a variety of industries.

The data allows Chinese analysts to track key influencers and how news and opinions move through social media platforms.

Using the information, China can craft messages to target individuals to manipulate them.

