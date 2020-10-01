Twitter is working on voice note DM feature

Twitter is now experimenting with letting people record and send voice messages through direct messages.

The development was revealed in a statement from DM product manager Alex Ackerman-Greenberg recently.

Brazil will be the first country to test the feature.

The voice messages will have a 20-second time limit.

The interface will include controls such as a play & pause button, an in-line recording experience, and a report message function.

Twitter received significant criticism over its audio tweets feature in the past due to the company’s failure to factor in accessibility into its design.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie