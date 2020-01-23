TomTom and Huawei have struck a deal to build a Google Maps rival called Map Kit.

Huawei is unable to use anything made by Google on its phones due to a US ban on the Chinese tech company.

The app will support real-time traffic reports and augmented reality features.

Huawei was able to skirt the US government’s trade ban as TomTom is a Netherlands-based company.

Its phones are still powered by Android, but they lack Google’s apps and services, including the Play Store. This has impacted Huawei’s ability to sell its phones outside of Asia.

It has been looking for software alternatives just in case it is forced to ditch Android entirely.