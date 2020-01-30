Tinder will be launching new safety features that include a photo verification system, a service that gives daters an easy way to call emergency services, and a feature that flags potentially offensive messages.

Tinder is considering implementing an ‘undo’ feature that will allow users to unsend messages.

Users who pass the photo verification process will receive a blue checkmark on their profiles, giving their potential matches peace of mind that they won’t be catfished.

The photos are manually verified by humans, but this process will be automated in the future.