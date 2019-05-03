Major dating app, Tinder, has announced it’s introducing a new feature to make festival dating easier.

The new ‘Festival mode’ is set to make the process of meeting people at summer festivals that bit easier.

To enable the feature, “Get on Tinder and look for the Festival Mode card. Match with it to add your festival badge to your profile, and see who’s going where.

“From there, you can check out everyone else going to that festival, so you can match and chat before you make your flower crown.

Festival mode is being rolled out this month and people can access it 3 weeks before each festival.

“When you’re on Festival Mode with Tinder, you may get access to exclusive VIP upgrades, swag, and more — the only thing we’re missing is you”.

Unfortunately, it’s not available for Irish festivals just yet so we’ll have to depend on the traditional ways of finding your match at Irish festivals this summer.

If you’re travelling abroad for festivals though, you might be able to givev it a go.

Check out the list of the ‘Tinder Tour’ this summer.