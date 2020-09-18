TikTok has revealed how its algorithm works.

The code that TikTok uses to pick the next video to display is a large part of its $20-$30 billion valuation.

A “transparency center” has been set up in Los Angeles which will have exhibits showing how TikTok’s algorithms and data practices work.

The algorithm uses machine learning to determine what the user is likely to engage with and then sends more of the same content.

It groups videos into clusters based on similar themes and tries to avoid sending multiple videos with the same music or from the same creator.

As the system can produce filter bubbles, TikTok’s product and policy teams monitor accounts for misinformation and other content before it reaches the main feed.

