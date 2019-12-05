TikTok had limited the reach of users who have some visible or obvious form of disability or disfigurement as an attempt to protect users from cyberbullying.

Users who have autism, Down syndrome, facial disfigurements, or other disabilities may have their videos restricted to only be shown in their own country and removed from the For You feed.

TikTok claims that the restriction on these videos was a temporary measure and that it has since altered its rules.

The short-form video service has previously been accused of censoring users who express certain political opinions.