Tesla’s Cybertruck will be joining Dubai’s police fleet in 2020.

A photo of a modified Cybertruck with the official livery of the Dubai police force was posted on the organization’s Twitter account.

Dubai’s police fleet includes models like the Bugatti Veyron, Aston Martin One-77, BMW i8, Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Aventador, Lykan HyperSport, and many others. The Cybertruck is a purpose-built pickup truck with off-road capability, a futuristic design, seating for 6, and an electric powertrain that offers a maximum range of over 800 km.

Its cabin has a 17-inch touchscreen interface, and its cargo bay is 6.5 feet long with a storage space of about 100 cubic feet.

The pickup has a maximum towing capacity of 6,350 kg and a 0-100 km per hour sprint time of about three seconds.