Spotify will stream five pre-recorded live streams weekly starting from today.

Tickets will be $15 and the performances will last between 40 to 75 minutes.

A subscription is not required to purchase a ticket.

Spotify will make it easy for users to find upcoming performances and track the artists they follow.

It is unknown whether there will be actual live performances on the platform in the future.

In this first wave of pre-recs you can expect shows from Rag’n’Bone Man & the Black Keys amongst others