SpaceX wants to launch up to four tourists into a super high orbit by the end of next year.
It will be working with Space Adventures Inc., a company that has already helped put tourists into orbit while working with the Russian space program.
Ticket prices are expected to be in the millions.
The passengers will fly to an orbit two to three times higher than the ISS, at roughly 500 to 750 miles above Earth.
SpaceX will use the same type of Dragon capsule that NASA will use in a few months to launch astronauts to the space station.