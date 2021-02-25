Sony has PS5 VR headset in the works

Sony has announced that it is working on a next-generation VR headset for the PS5.

It will feature an improved field of view, higher resolutions, and a single cord. A new VR controller is also in development.

Development kits for the next-gen VR headset will be issued soon. The headset will not be released in 2021.

Samsung also recently showed off a basic set of image-projecting goggles at a major trade show.

Two new recently published concept videos introduce some of the possibilities of this technology, for example, using them to enter immersive virtual environments.

In the videos, a smartwatch is used for navigating the virtual interfaces.