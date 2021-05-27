Snap has unveiled its first true augmented reality glasses.

The new Spectacles can superimpose AR effects over reality.

Its frames have four built-in microphones, two stereo speakers, and a touchpad.

I need these new Snapchat AR Spectacles! pic.twitter.com/M5r0vzhUOC — Brielle Garcia (@tacolamp) May 20, 2021

The glasses use front-facing cameras to detect objects and surfaces so that graphics can interact naturally with the world.

They only have a battery life of 30 minutes. Snap will not be selling Spectacles on the mass market.

Instead, it will be giving them directly to select AR effects creators through an online application program.