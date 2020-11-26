Spotlight is Snapchat’s new TikTok-like feed that lets users watch short, entertaining videos in a vertically scrollable video format.

It will showcase the community’s creative efforts, with Snapchat’s algorithms surfacing the most engaging Snaps to show to each user on a personalized basis.

Snaps in the new feed will be ranked according to a combination of factors, including negative factors, in a similar system to what TikTok uses for its ‘For You’ feed.

Spotlight will feature Snaps from both private and public user accounts.

Snaps from private accounts will have user information removed. The Spotlight feed will also be moderated according to Snapchat’s new Spotlight Guidelines.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie