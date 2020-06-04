Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with another retro console, and it looks like it might be the tiniest yet.

The Game Gear Micro is a revival of Sega’s 8-bit handheld system that tried (and failed) to overcome Nintendo’s Game Boy.

The promo shots show that the system will unsurprisingly run at least one of the Game Gear Sonic the Hedgehog titles

It’s also been revealed that the system will come in four colours — black, blue, yellow, and red but each coloured variant of the Game gear Micro’s will contain a different line-up of gamers per device.

It will be released in Japan on October 6th this year with a wider rollout worldwide expected in time for Christmas