Scientists to map the ocean floor by 2030

Scientists around the world are racing to map the ocean floor by 2030 to help countries prepare for tsunamis, protect marine habitats, and monitor deep-sea mining.

As of 2017, only 6% of the ocean was mapped in accurate detail.

The lack of ocean maps plays a role in nearly every critical ocean issue, including sea-level rise, ocean acidification, and biodiversity.

Mapping the ocean presents many difficult challenges and expeditions can be costly.

The goal of completing the ocean map by 2030 seems possible, but there will still be much more to discover after it is done.