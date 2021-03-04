Researchers in Europe have created the world’s first light-emitting tattoos based on OLED screen technology.

While tattoos can be a form of self-expression, they are also useful as medical tools.

The tattoos are made from an extremely thin layer of an electroluminescent polymer that glows when a charge is applied.

They can be applied to surfaces using the same wet transfer process used in temporary tattoos and can be easily washed off when no longer needed.

Scientists are creating “smart tattoos” that use the technology in TVs and phone screens to make tattoos glow. The smart tattoos are easily removed by scrubbing with soap and water. Would you get a OLED tattoo?👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/uGvL2G5oBA — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 3, 2021



When combined with other wearable technologies, these tattoos could start flashing whenever certain body signals are triggered.

A lot more research is required before the technology can be used on human skin.

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels