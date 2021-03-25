Scientists can now generate your ‘perfect type’ through AI

A new AI developed by a team from the University of Helsinki and Copenhagen University knows your type!

They can now generate images of fake faces that an individual finds attractive by learning that person’s preferences.

The AI was trained by monitoring a person’s brain activity as they viewed a series of AI-generated faces.

Faces generated by the system were rated as attractive 87 per cent of the time.

The remaining 13 per cent of the times test subjects claimed the faces were ‘too perfect’ or there was something odd with the AI-generated image.

Image: Cognitive computing research group