We can’t say we’re surprised that there’s now a TV designed to show off your Insta or Snapchat stories on a full-size screen.

Samsung are planning an Asia-only release for the ‘Sero’ TV which has a rotating display designed to show off your best social media moments vertically.

The TV can be synced with a phone via NFC, and then simply mirrors the phone’s display and can be used as a big-screen alternative for mobile gaming and web browsing.

When you just want to watch regular TV, you rotate it back to the usual position. You can see it in action below, albeit in Korean.

We don’t know if there’ll be a European or even American release any time soon but we can’t wait to get our hands on one!

Credit: main pic courtesy of Samsung