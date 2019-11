Russian farmers have strapped VR headsets to their cows to see if it improved their mood and milk production.

The cattle viewed simulated fields with pleasing landscapes via headsets that were adapted to the cows’ heads.

Tests showed that the headsets reduced the cows’ anxiety and boosted their overall sentiment.

Further study is still required to see whether the headsets affected the quality or volume of the cows’ milk.

