The Government is due to unveil a five-year strategy that could see 20 per cent of public sector staff working remotely by the end of the year.

The “worker-led” decentralisation includes incentives to encourage more people to work from home, which has become much more prevalent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys will announce the plans, which are also said to include proposals for the revitalisation of town centres around the country, as well as aims to make Ireland an adventure tourism destination, according to The Irish Times.

The rollout of high-speed broadband in rural areas will be vital to the plan, with a focus on remote learning, online trade and e-health.

The establishment of approximately 400 remote working hubs, where workers will be able to book desk space, are also included in the proposal, with vacant buildings earmarked as potential locations.

A review of tax arrangements will be carried out ahead of the next budget, which may see incentives offered to both employees and employers, along with new financial supports to encourage people to move to rural towns.

Similar to a move made by the UK government in their most recent budget, the Department of Rural Development will also aim to establish a community ownership fund which will aid groups to buy or take over local assets which are at risk of closure.