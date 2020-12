Reddit has acquired Dubsmash, a short-form video social platform.

Dubsmash will continue to exist as a separate platform and brand, but its software will be integrated into Reddit.

Reddit has allowed video uploads since 2017, but its video-editing tools are limited.

Dubsmash has declined to share its total number of users, but its share of the USA’s short-form video market is second only to TikTok.

Reddit specifically cited Dubsmash’s user base as a reason for its acquisition.