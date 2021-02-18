Scientists have confirmed that pigs can game.

Four pigs showed a remarkable ability to play a joystick-operated video game originally developed by NASA to test monkeys.

The pigs were trained on how to use a joystick and then they gamed once a day for 12 weeks.

They had to stop the study as some of the pigs had grown too large to stand long enough to complete the sessions.

Each pig had its own individual aptitude for the tasks & positive encouragement from their caretakers is said to have resulted in better outcomes in the game.

Image: Eston Martz / Pennsylvania State University