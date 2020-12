Universal has announced a February 4 opening for the Japanese edition of Super Nintendo World in Osaka.

Guests will be able to visit attractions with augmented reality glasses and interact with the virtual world using a Power-Up Band that can be purchased for around €25.

Universal had originally planned to open the park in the summer to coincide with the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but both events were postponed due to the pandemic.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie