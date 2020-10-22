Nokia to develop 4G network on the moon

Nokia has been awarded a $14.1 million contract to deploy a cellular network on the moon.

The company will build a 4G/LTE network that will be eventually transitioned to 5G.

We’re over the moon to announce further details after being named by @NASA as a key partner to advance “Tipping Point” technologies for the Moon. The pioneering innovations from @BellLabs will deploy the first LTE/4G communications system in space. https://t.co/Y6SmsPzJcQ pic.twitter.com/kJVQURXLMu — Nokia (@nokia) October 19, 2020

NASA has said the network will extend to spacecraft. The network will be designed to withstand extreme temperatures, radiation, and the vacuum of space.

It will provide more reliable communication at greater distances on the lunar surface compared to current technologies.

Image: Nokia, Twitter

