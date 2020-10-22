Nokia has been awarded a $14.1 million contract to deploy a cellular network on the moon.

The company will build a 4G/LTE network that will be eventually transitioned to 5G.

NASA has said the network will extend to spacecraft. The network will be designed to withstand extreme temperatures, radiation, and the vacuum of space.


It will provide more reliable communication at greater distances on the lunar surface compared to current technologies.

Image: Nokia, Twitter

This content is brought to you by bits.ie

