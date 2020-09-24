Forget X-Factor, this is a show worth winning.

Space Hero Inc is a production company that plans to produce a reality TV show competition where the prize is a trip to the International Space Station.

It is working with aerospace company Axiom Space to help broker the trip for the winner.

Contestants around the world will train for space travel and then the winner will receive a 10-day trip to the space station.

The trip will then be televised from launch to return.

Axiom hasn’t selected a launch provider for the mission yet with both SpaceX and Boeing’s vehicles being possible candidates.

It’s a busy time for space travel as entertainment. NASA is of course also planning to fly Tom Cruise to the space station to film a movie next year & it also plans to begin filming ads on the ISS in the next few months.

