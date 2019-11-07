Netflix will be no longer be available on certain makes of TV after Christmas

Netflix will no longer support certain makes and models of Smart TVs from the end of 2019.

The drop in support is said to be due to device technical limitations. Netflix says that all affected customers have been informed: “We’ve notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted”.

The news follows a post on Samsung’s website on Tuesday, which states that certain models will no longer support Netflix:

Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on 2010 and 2011 TVs beginning on December 1st, 2019. If you have one of the affected models, you may see a message on your TV indicating that Netflix will no longer be available on this device. You’ll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV by connecting another device with Netflix on it.

Other makes and models affected include 2010 and 2011 Roku and Vizio-branded Smart TVs.

You can find out what Smart TVs are supported by checking out Netflix’s compatible devices list here.