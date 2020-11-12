France will be the first country to receive Netflix’s first channel offering.

Direct will be a linear channel that airs shows in real-time. It will only be available via web browser.

France was chosen as the testing country for this feature due to its consumption of traditional TV.

Many people in France prefer a laid back experience where they don’t have to choose shows.

The feature may also appeal to older demographics, which make up a significant portion of households in France.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie