Netflix has surpassed 200 million subscribers.
It is planning to add a new feature in the first half of the year that lets the service pick shows for users based on their preferences.
Netflix has more competition than ever before, and it has responded by churning out a large amount of original content.
It is set to release at least one original film every week this year, with over 500 titles currently either in post-production or ready for broadcast.
Netflix claims that it is very close to being cash-flow positive and that it no longer needs to raise external financing.