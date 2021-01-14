In what sounds like the stuff of futuristic nightmares, researchers with NASA/JPL-Caltech recently revealed ‘Mars Dogs’ robots that can manoeuvre in ways that the wheeled rovers on other planets never could.

They are a modified version of Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot.

The robots are being equipped with AI and an array of sensing equipment to help them autonomously navigate the surface of Mars.

Many scientifically interesting Martian regions can’t be reached with wheeled rovers.

Mars Dogs can travel through a variety of environments much faster than wheeled rovers, and they can recover themselves if they fall over.