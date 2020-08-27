MelodyVR, a startup that films and streams gigs that can be viewed with virtual reality headsets, has purchased Napster for $70m. Napster, which started as an illegal downloading platform in the 1990s, currently has 3 million users with a library of 90 million licensed tracks.

MelodyVR has hosted acts such as The Chainsmokers and Cypress Hill.

It has studios in London and Los Angeles for artists to perform at.

Users can pay to watch the performances through the MelodyVR app & it’s thought that by purchasing Napster it will broaden the scope of artists willing to perform on the platform.

Photo by Grzegorz from Pexels