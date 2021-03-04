Microsoft has launched its new Microsoft Mesh mixed reality platform, which allows anyone to have shared virtual experiences on a variety of devices.

With Mesh, users can meet in virtual spaces, share holograms, and create shared experiences, even if they are physically separated.

Mesh can stream high-quality models from the cloud, allowing designers and engineers to collaborate with the same assets from anywhere in the world.

It features cross-platform compatibility, so users can join meetings even without a VR headset.

Image: Microsoft