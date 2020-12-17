Headspace has announced a three-series deal with Netflix called the Headspace Guide to Meditation. It is set to premiere on January 1st 2021.

Andy Puddicombe, Headspace’s co-founder, will voice the eight-episode series, providing guided meditations and teaching the benefits of the practice.

Each episode will be 20 minutes long.

The series will be subtitled and dubbed in 30 languages.

So, during lockdown, we made a beautiful new animated tv show with @netflix. It’s called “Headspace Guide to Meditation” and launches 01/01/2021. If you’re not busy, and fancy hanging out together in your living room, I’ll see you then! #Netflix pic.twitter.com/aAPmJ3TbZf — Andy Puddicombe (@andypuddicombe) December 9, 2020

Headspace has provided free content to a variety of audiences during the pandemic.