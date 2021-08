Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhones will be able to automatically blur the backgrounds of videos with its new Cinematic Video feature.

They will also have support for ProRes video recording and new editing options for photos.

It is predicted that the new phones will have improved ultrawide cameras, a larger aperture for better low-light photography, a faster refresh rate, smaller display notches, and a boost in processing power with the new A15 chip.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels