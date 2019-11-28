Japanese hotel will let you stay the night $1… but there’s a catch

A hotel in the Japanese city of Fukuoka allows guests to have the option of paying around $1 per night if they agree to have their entire stay live-streamed.

The stream is video-only, so guests will have privacy in their conversations or phone calls.

Guests can turn the lights off, and the bathroom area is out of camera range.

There have been four guests who have taken up the offer so far, and the hotel’s YouTube channel has now passed 1,000 subscribers.

The channel will be monetized once it accumulates more than 4,000 view hours.

When the room is vacant or not streaming, the owner will post a live stream of himself working in the office. Fukuoka is one of CNN Travel’s must-visit destinations for 2019. The city is known for its incredible food.