The iPhone 13 is rumoured to feature next-gen ‘vapour chamber’ cooling tech.

Apple is confirmed to be testing the technology, but it is not clear if it will be ready for a 2021 launch.

The cooling system is a miniature version of those seen on high-end gaming computers.

A liquid is evaporated by the heat generated by the device, and then the thermal energy spreads out through the whole of the casing.

Improved cooling would mean less chance of over-heating and potentially faster speeds.