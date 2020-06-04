Instagram to share revenue with creators through ads and badges

Instagram will begin sharing revenue with creators through ads in IGTV and badges that viewers can purchase on Instagram Live.

The program will begin next week for around 200 approved English-speaking creator partners.

Users will see the ads when they click to watch IGTV videos.

Instagram is still tweaking the feature.

To begin with, all IGTV videos will be reviewed by a human operator before they are accepted for monetization.

Instagram Live badges will cost between €0.99 and €4.99. They will give users extra visibility and creators will be able to see which users have purchased badges.

Instagram will be expanding Live Shopping and access to Brand Collabs Manager in the coming months.

Photo by Lisa Fotios from Pexels