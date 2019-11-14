Instagram copies the best of TikTok with new ‘Reels’ feature

Instagram has launched a new video editing tool called Reels that copies some of TikTok’s best-known features.

It is currently being tested in Brazil and it is unknown whether it will be launched in other countries.

With Reel, users can record 15-second videos and then adjust their speed, set them to music, or use audio from other videos.

These videos can be shared onto users’ stories, via DMs, or posted into a new ‘Top reels’ section of the Instagram Explore tab.

Facebook has previously tried to copy TikTok’s success but found it difficult to build a user base from scratch.

TikTok has seen huge growth but it is currently facing trouble from regulators, including a US national security review.

Photo by Peter Cors from Pexels