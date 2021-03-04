YouTube Shorts is now rolling out in the US.

The feature was first launched in India in September.

It functions just like TikTok, except that you can dislike videos.

Shorts will also show up on the channel’s page and in subscription feeds like normal videos.

TikTok is expected to hit one billion users in 2021. A majority of its users are in China, with only around 40 million users in the US.

YouTube Shorts receives more than 3.5 billion daily views in India, where TikTok has been banned since June.

Photo by Adam Fejes from Pexels