Google will now allow users to password protect their search history

Google users now have the option to add a password to their Web and Activity page.

Turning on the option will prevent anyone who picks up a logged-in device from seeing the device owner’s search history, YouTube watch history, and Google assistant queries without first entering a password.

Google focused a lot on privacy at its I/O keynote last week, announcing a new Private Compute Core for Android, a locked photos folder, and a feature that deletes the last 15 minutes of browsing in Chrome.

Photo by Firmbee from Pexels