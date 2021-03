Google is moving into the education world, the tech giant recently announced plans to launch new certificate programs designed to help people bridge skill gaps and get qualifications without a college degree.

The plan includes three new Google Career Certificates on Coursera, a new Associate Android Developer Certification course, over 100,000 need-based scholarships, and partnerships with employers to hire graduates of the program.

Courses will take six months or less to complete.

Photo by Sam Lion from Pexels