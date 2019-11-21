Google Maps will soon test a new feature that allows users to follow top Local Guides.

Local Guides who provide the most active Maps contributions will benefit from special status and a variety of perks.

If users choose to follow a Local Guide, the Guides’ recommendations will be displayed when using Google Maps.

The recommendations will mainly feature photos. Users will have to click through in order to see written reviews.

It will be trialled in nine cities. Google’s focus with Local Guides seems to be engagement and quantity of reviews, rather than review accuracy or quality.

There is no set date for the launch of the feature.

Image by Deepanker Verma from Pixabay