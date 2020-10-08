Google has the perfect fix for those who hate waiting on customer service lines

If you hate the dreaded wait when calling a customer service line this feature might be the answer to your prayers.

‘Hold for Me’ is a new feature for Pixel phones that lets users put down their phones while they are on hold and get an alert for when the call has resumed.

Pixel device owners can activate the feature by pressing a button after they have been placed on hold.

A message will be displayed on the phone that says ‘Don’t hang up’.

The user can return to the call at any time and a message will let the user know if there is still music playing on the line.

The feature will come with Pixel 5 devices and will be rolled out to older-generation Pixel devices in the next Pixel feature drop.

