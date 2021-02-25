Google announce raft of changes to Android

Google recently announced new features for Android, including a password checkup tool and a way to schedule texts.

Improvements to TalkBack, Maps, Assistant, and Android Auto were also announced.

Password Checkup checks user credentials against a list of known compromised passwords and notifies the user if they need to change their passwords.

Talkback now has a dozen new multi-finger gestures for interacting with apps and performing common actions, a single menu system, a customisable interface, and more language support.

Google Maps is also getting a dark mode.

Photo by Deyvi Romero from Pexels