Forty mice have returned to Earth after a month-long stay at the International Space Station.

Eight of the mice were genetically engineered to grow more muscle, and these mice were able to maintain their bulk after the trip.

The 24 regular untreated mice lost considerable muscle and bone mass as expected.

Eight of the normal mice received the ‘mighty mouse’ treatment while in space and these mice returned with dramatically bigger muscles.

The findings could potentially lead to preventative treatments for muscle and bone loss in astronauts during prolonged space trips.

