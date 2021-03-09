James Cox

Free Now has announced today a new partnership with micro-mobility operator Tier, meaning people in Ireland could soon book e-scooters through the Free Now app.

A recent passenger survey revealed growing demand for multi-mobility options among Free Now passengers in Ireland, with 59 per cent saying they would like to see additional mobility options available in the app.

In response to this demand Free Now is progressing plans to add more mobility options to the app, starting with e-scooters and partnering with Tier and other mobility providers as legislation comes into effect.

The partnership will initially launch in eight German cities next month, followed by France before a wider European rollout, which both companies plan will include Ireland, should Tier be successful in launching an e-scooter rental scheme in one or more Irish cities.

E-scooter legislation

The partnership follows the Government’s recent announcement that it will legalise e-scooters on roads, with the legislation expected to be passed in the coming months, followed by city tenders.

Tier, which recently won highly prized tenders in Paris and Dubai, will partner with Free Now in all common markets, with both companies united in their mission “to improve urban mobility and reduce dependency on car ownership”.

Anyone booking a Tier e-scooter through the Free Now app will get the benefit of industry-leading safety features which minimise the risks to riders and the public, including an integrated helmet, indicator lights, shock absorbers and the largest front wheel in the market to better handle varied terrain.

They also have triple brakes and a double kickstand which help Tier to lead the sector when it comes to stopping distance and wind resistance.