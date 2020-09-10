Music is about to become a much bigger part of Fortnite.

This week Epic announced a new, three-week-long concert series that will take place on the game’s party royale island. It kicks off with a live performance by Dominic Fike on September 12th and will be broadcast from a brand-new Los Angeles studio built specifically for in-game concerts.

It’s all part of a bigger plan to turn Fortnite’s virtual stage into an important place for musicians.

“This is a tour stop,” explains Nate Nanzer, Fortnite’s head of global partnerships. “If you’re on tour, you want to stop on the Fortnite stage. It’s a unique way to get in front of an audience that maybe you’re not reaching through other means.”

So far the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, Marshmello & Travis Scott have all performed music, while the theatre has been used to screen a Tenet trailer and even a discussion about race in America.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie