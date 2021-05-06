Fortnite may be free to download, but its in-app purchases helped Epic earn an estimated $1 billion in 2020.

Apple takes a 30 percent cut of all transactions on the App Store for larger developers

iOS customers accounted for $700 million in revenue for Epic in the two years it was available.

Epic wants to build an online haven called the metaverse, where superhero IPs owned by different companies can interact.

It is burning cash fighting Apple now as the company is set to make much more as it expands.